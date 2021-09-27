Thomas Tuchel has stressed that he “absolutely” doesn’t know whether Mason Mount will be fit to return in Chelsea FC’s trip to Juventus in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Blues missed the England midfielder in their Premier League clash against Manchester City on Saturday as they went down 1-0 to Pep Guardiola’s side at Stamford Bridge.

Mount sat out the game due to an injury picked up in the League Cup win over Aston Villa last week and it remains to be seen how long the problem will keep him sidelined for.

Chelsea FC will inevitably be keen to restore Mount to their team as quickly as possible, but speaking to Chelsea FC’s website after Saturday’s game, Tuchel admitted that he had no idea about whether the 22-year-old would be able to return for the trip to Turin.

Asked whether Mount could return for the midweek European clash, Tuchel replied: “I absolutely don’t know, we have to see. In the end it will be a matter of hours as to whether he makes it or not.”

Mount, who has been in top form for club and country since breaking into the Blues team under Frank Lampard, has started four of Chelsea FC’s six games in the Premier League so far this season, making one assist.

Tuchel’s update comes after former Chelsea FC boss Lampard expressed his pride at how Mount has been stepping his game up lately.

Speaking in a recent interview quoted by Metro, Lampard said: “I am very proud of Mason Mount but it’s all down to him in many respects. His quality, his attributes, how he applies himself in training and his work ethic is special.

“He’s building his own story and I am part of that in that I gave him a chance and I’m definitely proud of that.”

Mount scored two goals and made two assists in 11 games as Chelsea FC won the Champions League last season.

