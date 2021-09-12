Thomas Tuchel makes honest admission about Saul Niguez’s Chelsea FC debut

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Saul Niguez “struggled” after he was substituted at half-time during Chelsea FC’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Spaniard is getting used to life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal last month.

Chelsea FC moved to bring in the 26-year-old midfielder on a temporary deal and they also have the option to make his move permanent at the end of the season.

Saul started Chelsea FC’s clash with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night but he struggled to find his feet in the game as the Blues claimed a comfortable win thanks to two goals from Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic’s strike.

Tuchel has now accepted responsibility for Saul’s difficult start and admits he probably threw him into the fray too early.

Asked about Saul’s performance at his post-match news conference, Tuchel said: “He struggled.

“I take the responsibility for that. I put him into a difficult match after a national break.

“It was hard for him to adapt to the physicality, and to the intensity and high pressing of Aston Villa. It was also a bit hard for him to adapt to our system and our principles.

“We thought to give a bit more stability to the centre to switch the shape to a 5-3-2 in the second half with Jorginho.

“It was a tough one, but I hope he accepts it is my responsibility. In training it looked like he had no problem to adapt, but it was training.

“The game was very intense today, he had some easy ball losses so that’s why I thought before he loses more confidence I would take him off.”

Chelsea FC will take on Zenit Saint-Petersburg in their Champions League group-stage opener on Tuesday night.

