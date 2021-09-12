Thomas Tuchel opens up about Timo Werner at Chelsea FC

Thomas Tuchel is backing Timo Werner to shine for Chelsea FC this season despite Romelu Lukaku’s arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian striker is settling into life back at the south west London side after the Blues shelled out around £97m to bring him back from Inter Milan in the summer.

Lukaku will be expecting to start up front for Chelsea FC in most of their key games this season as he bids to help inspire them to a Premier League title challenge this term.

Werner endured something of a mixed first season at Stamford Bridge last term following his move to the club from RB Leipzig and the 25-year-old will be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the team in the current campaign.

Questions have been raised about how Werner and Lukaku will be able to fit into the same team, but Blues boss Tuchel is confident that both players will be able to shine for Chelsea FC this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, before the home clash against Aston Villa on Saturday, Tuchel said: “I am sure that we will find games and solutions where we play with both of them (Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku).

“We did already and Timo and Romelu can be a good fit together. Timo loves to play around a reference up front and Romelu is clearly our reference up front being a tall and physical player.

“The most important is he finds his rhythm and confidence and joy and makes his point and makes his way into the team.

“The players are in charge to take their positions and fight for their positions and once they have it to not give it away.

“We are very happy that he scored and played (for Germany in the international break) and on we go.

“We have not too many players but we have players with high quality and high ambition and Timo is clearly a guy that we count on and that is absolutely necessary we have him on high level.”

Chelsea FC will take on Zenit Saint-Petersburg in their Champions League group opener at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

