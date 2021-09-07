Timo Werner issued warning over his place in the Chelsea FC team

Glen Johnson is backing Timo Werner to come good at Chelsea FC – but has warned the German that he will need to start delivering soon for the Blues in front of goal.

The Germany international is currently settling into his second season at Stamford Bridge after he joined the south west London side from RB Leipzig last summer.

Werner enjoyed something of a mixed first season at Stamford Bridge last term but he still managed to score six goals and make eight assists in the Premier League for the Blues as they ended up fourth in the table.

The 25-year-old also scored four times and made two assists in the Champions League as he helped them to win the trophy last term.

Werner has made two Premier League appearances for Chelsea FC this season but has only started one of their three top-flight games.

Former Chelsea FC star Johnson feels that Werner has what it takes to be a success at Stamford Bridge, but he has warned that he will need to start delivering soon.

Speaking in an interview with bettingodds.com, Johnson said: “I know he gets a lot of stick but I actually think Timo has a future at Chelsea.

“I think his issue is that he’s so desperate to do well that he just tries too hard. Once he starts banging in a few goals then I think he will still come good.

“The way football is now though, you don’t get much time so he’s going to have to start delivering soon to release the pressure on himself.”

Chelsea FC will host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

