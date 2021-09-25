William Gallas credits Thomas Tuchel for Chelsea FC star’s remarkable upturn in form

William Gallas believes that Antonio Rudiger must “thank” Thomas Tuchel for helping him to find his best form in a Chelsea FC shirt.

The German defender struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge but has returned to the fore with some excellent displays since Tuchel took over back in January.

The 28-year-old centre-half has been earning lots of praise for his performances in the Chelsea FC team this season after he scored one goal in 19 games in the top flight last term.

Rudiger also featured 11 times for Chelsea FC en route to their Champions League triumph last season.

The centre-half will be hoping to help Chelsea FC sustain a genuine Premier League title challenge this season – and former Blues defender Gallas feels that Rudiger can challenge the likes of Virgil van Dijk as one of the best central defenders in the English top flight.

Speaking in an interview with gentingcasino.com, Gallas said: “Last season he had a great season with Chelsea.

“He played very, very well. He was very strong. He has to thank Tuchel. Since Tuchel has been managing Chelsea we’ve seen a new Rudiger. When you play with a player like him you know you can go to war.

“He is very important for Chelsea. With his performances they won the Champions League. You know that this guy is going to give everything for the shirt he’s wearing. He’s unbelievable. He’s a warrior.

“And they’ve started this season very well. If he’s consistent I’m sure he will be at the same level as Van Dijk.

“He wasn’t really playing under Lampard. When Tuchel arrived, everything changed for him. Maybe he gave up a little bit when he was on the bench.

“I prefer to see the players who are fighting for the position. I know what I’m talking about because I was in that situation with Jose Mourinho when he arrived at Chelsea, and he arrived with Paulo Ferreira and Ricardo Carvalho, and it was not easy for me at the beginning but because I had such a strong personality and a strong character I showed Jose I can play in the starting 11.

“I was fighting during every training session and playing under pressure because I knew if I made one mistake then I’d be on the bench for the next game.

“That’s why I’m not really agreeing with the players who give up when the manager puts them under pressure. It’s fine because now he plays, and Chelsea are very strong. It’s good for Chelsea.”

Despite his fine form, Rudiger’s future is far from secure at Chelsea FC, as his current deal with the Blues is due to expire at the end of this season.

Given his excellent performances, the south west London side are likely to be keen to offer him a new contract to keep him at the club beyond next summer.

