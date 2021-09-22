Shaun Wright-Phillips has suggested that Callum Hudson-Odoi may have to leave Chelsea FC in order to gain the first-team action needed to fulfil his potential.

The 20-year-old has found his opportunities in Thomas Tuchel’s side to be limited so far this season, with the England international having only made one Premier League appearance in five games so far for the south west London side.

Hudson-Odoi played 82 minutes of Chelsea FC’s 3-0 home win over Aston Villa earlier this month but will be hoping to feature more regularly this season as the Blues look to challenge for the title.

The attacking midfielder – who was linked with a loan move to Bayern Munich last summer – was an unused substitute during Chelsea FC’s 1-0 Champions League win over Zenit Saint-Petersburg last week.

Hudson-Odoi was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge on loan during the summer transfer window, with Borussia Dortmund reportedly leading the race for his signature, but a move away from the south west London side failed to materialise.

Blues boss Tuchel opted to keep the attacker at Stamford Bridge rather than let him leave on a temporary deal, but it remains to be seen how much game-time he will get in the main competitions this term.

Now, Wright-Phillips has underlined his belief that Hudson-Odoi may need to seal a move away from Chelsea FC in order to fulfil his potential.

Speaking in an interview with Bonus Finder, quoted by Metro, Wright-Phillips said: “I think whether he decides to realise his full potential or stick to being a fringe player is totally down to him.

“If he wants to be in and out of the team and play a role that he is doing now, then you stay at Chelsea.

“But, if you want to play regular football and show everyone why Bayern Munich were thinking about buying him, then he’s going to have to walk away and prove to people how good he is.”

Speaking earlier this month, and before Chelsea FC’s League Cup clash against Aston Villa, Tuchel explained what he wants to see from Hudson-Odoi in the coming period.

“Callum has to overcome the gap between training and games,” said Tuchel. “I see a stronger Callum every day in training and he needs to overcome this gap and show this kind of determination that he shows in training.

“If he gets minutes, it’s never a gift. Nobody gets gifts because we take maybe hard decisions like for Callum not to let him go [on loan].

“He needs to deserve it. I know it’s [right wing-back] not his favourite position but I think he can play this position and serve the team when it’s necessary.”

Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to be involved when Chelsea FC take on Premier League champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip