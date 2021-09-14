BBC Sport pundit declares Chelsea FC have gone to ‘new level’ after 1-0 win over Zenit

Chelsea FC have moved to a “new level” this season after they sealed a 1-0 victory over Zenit Saint-Petersburg in their Champions League opener on Tuesday night, according to Arsenal legend Lee Dixon.

The south west London side are looking to defend their Champions League title this term and they got their campaign off to a winning start thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s winner.

Lukaku, signed from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window, continued his strong start to the campaign by netting the only goal of the game in the 69th minute at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have won all but one of their games this season under Thomas Tuchel as they look to challenge for the title this term.

Former Arsenal star Dixon has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the Blues this term, and he is expecting them to challenge for the major honours.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the final whistle, Dixon said: “Chelsea have gone to a new level.

“The fact they have been playing under Tuchel for a short period of time they are starting to understand the way he wants the game to be played.

“Their mentality is changing into a winning mentality.

“To top that, they have brought in a world-class striker at the top of his game.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Tottenham Hotspur away from home.

