Rio Ferdinand believes that Chelsea FC badly missed Mason Mount during their 1-0 defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The south west London side were largely outplayed by the visitors at Stamford Bridge as Pep Guardiola’s men claimed a narrow victory thanks to Gabriel Jesus’ second-half goal.

Manchester City enjoyed 60 per cent of the possession during the game and Chelsea FC struggled to conjure a single shot on target during the repeat of last season’s Champions League final.

England international Mount, 22, missed the game against the Sky Blues due to a minor injury and former Manchester United defender Ferdinand feels that his absence had a key impact on the result at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Ferdinand said: “Manchester City have beaten a contender for the title.

“This was a statement performance. It was a 1-0 beating today. Chelsea weren’t part of the game. City dominated in all areas.

“It was really convincing and just what City needed. Chelsea weren’t up to speed today, the intensity wasn’t there. They were beaten by a better side on the day.

“Chelsea missed Mason Mount today, the way he connects the team and his energy.

“I think Tuchel will want him back as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC defender Antonio Rudiger refused to single out the absence of Mount or the shift to a 3-5-2 system as excuses for the defeat by the Premier League champions.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Rudiger said: “For us it’s a team effort, it’s not about the individuals, and we have enough good players to replace anyone. No-one is irreplaceable so that’s why I think that doesn’t play any factor.

“Analysing and saying it was about tactics, it’s just not true. I think it’s just that we did not perform at our high level that we usually do and we got punished for this. We just had a bad day at the office.”

Mount has started four of Chelsea FC’s six games in the Premier League so far this season, notching up one assist for his team-mates.

He was in superb form last season as he scored six goals and made five assists in 36 Premier League games for the south west London side.

