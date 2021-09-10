Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Aston Villa

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Chelsea FC to cruise to a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to continue their title challenge.

The Blues have made a solid start to the new campaign and they head into this game on the back of their 1-1 draw at Anfield before the international break.

Chelsea FC have strengthened their squad in the summer transfer window with the additions of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan and Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel has been tasked with steering Chelsea FC to a genuine Premier League title challenge this season after they finished in fourth place last season before winning the Champions League.

Aston Villa head into the game in 11th place in the table after having taken four points from their opening three games in the Premier League.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson feels that Chelsea FC will have no problems against Aston Villa and he is tipping them to claim all three points in front of their home crown on Saturday evening.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “I was impressed by Chelsea in their draw with Liverpool before the international break – they were the better side with 11 men and they still did well when they were down to 10.

“Aston Villa won’t lack energy or effort but the Blues should be too strong for them.

“The only issue Chelsea may have is if their £97.5m striker Romelu Lukaku doesn’t recover from a thigh problem he picked up playing for Belgium last week, although it does not sound too serious.”

