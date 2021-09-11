Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Aston Villa

Paul Merson is tipping Chelsea FC to coast to a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

The south west London side head into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways after their 1-1 draw with Liverpool FC at Anfield before the international break.

Chelsea FC have made a solid start to the season, taking seven points from their opening three games in the Premier League to leave them in fourth place in the table heading into this weekend’s round of games.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have won one and drawn one of their three games in the top flight and the Villains are currently in 11th place in the table.

Former Arsenal star Merson is fully expecting to see Chelsea FC dominate Saturday’s game and he is tipping them to claim all three points at The Bridge.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “I see a very comfortable home win in this game.

“Chelsea move the ball very quickly and they have been dominant this season. They were outstanding against Liverpool with ten men, and I thought [Mateo] Kovacic came on and kept the ball brilliantly to keep his side in the game.

“The fact that he’s not a shoo-in at Chelsea speaks volumes about their squad depth.

“I was very disappointed with Aston Villa’s performance against Brentford. They were not at their best, and never looked like they were going to win that game.

“Chelsea have been excellent under Thomas Tuchel and they should be able to cruise to victory this weekend.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table and won the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel last term.

