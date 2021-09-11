‘Honestly, I think’: Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Aston Villa

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to cruise to a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

The Blues head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the top flight after they claimed a 1-1 draw away to Liverpool FC at Anfield last time out.

Chelsea FC are aiming to be one of the main challengers for the Premier League title this season and they head into this weekend’s round of games in fourth place in the table after having taken seven points from their opening three games.

They are preparing to welcome an Aston Villa side to Stamford Bridge who have taken four points from their first three games to leave them in 11th place in the Premier League table.

However, former Manchester United and Liverpool FC star Owen feels that Chelsea FC will have too much for the visitors, and he is tipping the Blues to claim all three points in Saturday’s evening kick-off.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Despite playing much of the match at Anfield with 10-men, Chelsea came away with an admirable point. On reflection, it wasn’t a massive surprise as Thomas Tuchel has his side magnificently organised.

“It’s hard to see them not winning here. [Romelu] Lukaku seems to be the final piece of the jigsaw, giving them a machine-like presence on the pitch.

Villa will need to be ruthless on the counter and play a perfect game defensively if they are to get anything.

“Honestly, I think a result’s just out of their reach here, so it’s a home win for me.”

Chelsea FC will host Zenit Saint-Petersburg in their Champions League group-stage opener on Tuesday night.

