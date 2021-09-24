Paul Merson predicts the winner of Chelsea FC v Man City

Paul Merson is tipping Chelsea FC to continue their strong start to the Premier League season by claiming a 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime.

Thomas Tuchel is preparing his side to face the Citizens in south west London in what is a repeat of the Champions League final clash from back in May, when Chelsea FC emerged victorious with a 1-0 win thanks to Kai Havertz’s winner.

Chelsea FC have made the better start to the new Premier League season, and the Blues are three points ahead of City heading into this weekend’s round of games.

Tuchel’s side have been drawing lots of praise from all corners in recent weeks following their impressive start to the campaign in which they have won four of their five games and scored 12 times in the process, conceding just once.

Their most recent Premier League win was a comfortable 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur away from home last weekend.

Manchester City, meanwhile, were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Southampton at The Etihad in their most recent top-flight game.

Former Arsenal star Merson feels that Chelsea FC will have the edge heading into Saturday’s showdown, and he is backing the home side to claim all three points.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “This is obviously a hard game to call.

“I said from day one that every game counts this season in the Premier League – I don’t see the top four teams losing 4-5 times over the course of 38 games.

“Chelsea played both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks and ripped both of them to shreds, so I think they will fancy their chances.

“Manchester City, on the other hand, have failed to score in two of their first five Premier League games, which is a bit worrying for a team of their caliber.

“I don’t usually bet against Manchester City because on their day, they blow teams away, but the fact that they don’t have a centre-forward is hurting them already. They are looking after Kevin De Bruyne and his ankle, but this is a game he should start.

“That said, Chelsea have home advantage and are coming on the back of two stunning results, so I fancy them to get the job done.”

If history is anything to go by, this game is unlikely to finish all square – none of the previous 12 Premier League meetings between the two sides have ended in draws, with Chelsea FC winning five behind Manchester City’s seven.

