‘Too strong here’: Michael Owen predicts the winner of Chelsea FC v Man City

Michael Owen believes that Chelsea FC will be “too strong” for Manchester City and is backing the Blues to claim a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime.

Chelsea FC start the weekend three points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table after an impressive start to the new campaign under Thomas Tuchel.

The south west London side have only so far dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool FC and have quickly emerged as one of the main contenders for the title following a bright start to the new campaign.

Manchester City head into the clash on the back of their goalless home draw against Southampton last weekend – and Pep Guardiola will be eager for his side to make amends as they look to claim a win to draw level on points with Chelsea FC in the table.

The Citizens have a good recent record against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge, with City having won three of their last six Premier League away games against the Blues.

However, former England and Liverpool FC star Owen feels that Chelsea FC are simply going to have too much for the visitors on Saturday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “There’s only one place to start this week and this is probably the biggest game of the season so far.

“I say this every week, but Chelsea just keep getting better and better. Last week against Spurs they didn’t start well but Tuchel showed why he’s one of the very best and made some halftime changes.

“They’ve conceded just the once so far this season and after storming to a win in the second half last week, they are bound to enter this game feeling unbeatable.

“I thought City had turned a corner, after scoring six against Leipzig in the Champions League, so the draw against Southampton took me by surprise. In fact, they were a little fortunate to not lose that game.

“Tuchel won all three games against City last season, knocking them out of two cups along the way.

“After beating them in the Champions League Final in Porto, it’s clear to me that this is a good matchup for Chelsea. I’d expect City to bounce back from a poor performance last week, but I think Chelsea will be too strong here and narrowly edge it.”

Recent history is certainly in Chelsea FC’s favour heading into the game, with the Blues having won their last three meetings with Manchester City in all competitions: in the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League.

