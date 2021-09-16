Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Man United fans after first defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to vow to help Manchester United bounce back from their 2-1 defeat by Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 36-year-old fired the visitors into the lead in Switzerland when he tapped home Bruno Fernandes’ pass, but the Red Devils lost their grip on the game after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off in the first half.

Goals from Moumi Ngamaleu and Jordan Siebatcheu in the second half allowed the home side to complete their turnaround and claim all three points in their group opener.

It marks Ronaldo’s first defeat in a Manchester United shirt since his return to the club from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

However, the Portugal superstar doesn’t appear to be letting the result on Tuesday night get him down, as he and his team-mates now begin to prepare for their trip to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Posting on Twitter after Tuesday night’s defeat, Ronaldo said: “Wasn’t the result we wanted, but now it’s time to recover well and focus on the next game!👏🏽👊🏽 #mufc.”

Manchester United currently lead the way at the top of the Premier League after having taken 10 points from their first four games.

