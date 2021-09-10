Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to continue their perfect start to the new Premier League season by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday lunchtime.

The Lilywhites have been settling in well to life under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo and have won all three of their opening games to leave them leading the way at the top of the table.

The north London side are now preparing to make the short trip across the capital to take on a Crystal Palace side who are 14th in the table and who are yet to win a game this season.

Tottenham have beaten Watford, Wolves and Manchester City in their opening three games this term and they will be aiming to make it four wins on the spin against their London rivals this weekend.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is tipping the Lilywhites to claim a narrow victory to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League table in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Tottenham have not done anything spectacular so far but they have done really well to win every Premier League game 1-0 – especially because I think their defence is their weak link.

“Harry Kane is back, and scoring again – well, for England anyway – but Spurs could be without his strike partner Son Heung-min on Saturday because of a calf problem picked up on international duty with South Korea.

“I’d still fancy Spurs to edge this one and continue their 100% winning start, even if Son is not fit, but I am not especially worried about Crystal Palace’s wait for a first league win under Patrick Vieira.

“The Eagles got a really good point against West Ham last time out and, from what I have seen of them so far this season, they have picked up a bit each game they have played.”

Tottenham finished seventh in the Premier League and without a trophy last season.

