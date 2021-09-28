Michael Owen predicts FC Porto v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to make it two wins from two in the Champions League by claiming a 2-0 victory at FC Porto on Tuesday night.

The Reds head into the game looking to notch up their second European win of the season after their thrilling 3-2 win over AC Milan in their group opener earlier this month.

Liverpool FC were held to a dramatic 3-3 draw by Brentford away from home in the Premier League on Saturday night – and Jurgen Klopp’s men will be eager to respond by claiming the three points in Portugal.

History certainly favours the Reds heading into Tuesday’s game. FC Porto have never beaten Liverpool FC in eight previous attempts (D3 L5) and have conceded nine goals in losing each of their last two home games against the Merseyside outfit.

Former Liverpool FC star feels that Klopp’s side will be too strong for the Merseyside outfit on Tuesday night, and he is backing them to claim all three points with a 2-0 win.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Liverpool started their Champions League campaign with that thrilling win at home to AC Milan.

“Their league form has been a little inconsistent, but I fancy them to have a strong season in Europe. They always do well in Europe under Klopp and have knocked Porto out in the knockout stages twice under him.

“Porto are always an awkward side to face in Europe. They’ve got loads of experience at this level, most notably the ageless Pepe at the back. That was an excellent, and deserved, point away at Atletico Madrid in their first game and this is far from an easy away trip.

“Still, the Reds have won 4-1 and 5-0 here under Klopp and I don’t think it will be that routine this time around but I’m still predicting a 2-0 Liverpool win.”

Liverpool FC beat FC Porto en route to the Champions League trophy in the 2018-19 campaign. The Reds triumphed 6-1 on aggregate over the Portuguese side in the quarter-finals to progress through to the last four.

The Merseyside club are in the Champions League group stage for the 14th time, and they have only ever failed to progress to the last 16 or further three times before.

