Gary Lineker sends message to Bruno Fernandes after Man United’s 1-0 loss to Aston Villa

Gary Lineker took to social media to advise Bruno Fernandes to let Cristiano Ronaldo take Manchester United’s penalties from now on after he skied his spot-kick late on during the 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

With Villa leading 1-0 after Kortney Hause netted for the away side in the 88th minute at Old Trafford, Manchester United were handed the chance to equalise from the penalty spot after Hause was penalised for handball in the area.

However, Fernandes hit his penalty high and wide in the 93rd minute as Manchester United squandered the chance to earn a point from the game to allow Aston Villa to pick up their first win at Old Trafford for 12 years.

There had been some questions about whether Ronaldo would become Manchester United’s set-piece taker following his return to Old Trafford in the summer, but Fernandes stepped up for the spot-kick on Saturday.

England legend Lineker now thinks that the Red Devils may have to rethink their set-piece strategy after Fernandes’ horrible miss.

Posting on Twitter after the game, Lineker wrote: “Think it’s safe to say that @Cristiano will now be on penalties as Bruno hits one that’s yet to re enter the Earth’s atmosphere.”

Fernandes, 27, has scored four goals in six Premier League games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Dion Dublin praised Villa for their “organised” performance at Old Trafford as they claimed a win that moved them up into seventh place in the table.

“Sometimes you can win a game just by being organised and that is exactly what Villa did and they stuck to their game plan,” Dublin told BBC Final Score. “It was a great goal too for Kourtney Hause.”

Manchester United will now have to dust themselves down as they aim to return to winning ways in the Champions League with a home clash against Villarreal on Wednesday night.

