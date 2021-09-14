Gary Lineker sends message to Cristiano Ronaldo during Man United’s 2-1 loss to Young Boys

Gary Lineker took to social media to salute Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal international netted the opener in Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat with Young Boys on Tuesday night.

The 36-year-old has taken no time at all to settle into life back at Old Trafford following his move from Juventus last month.

Ronaldo, who netted twice in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend, slotted home the opener against Young Boys in the 13th minute in Switzerland.

Manchester United were reduced to 10 men when Aaron Wan-Bissaka was shown a straight red card in the 35th minute for a dangerous challenge on Christopher Martins Pereira.

Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu drew the home side level when he netted from close range in the 66th minute.

And Jordan Siebatcheu scored the winner for the home side with virtually the last kick of the game after he latched onto a sloppy back-pass from substitute Jesse Lingard.

England and Tottenham legend Lineker took to social media to react following Ronaldo’s opener against Young Boys before they netted their two goals.

Posting after Ronaldo’s goal in the first half, Lineker wrote on Twitter: “What took him so long? @Cristiano takes 13 minutes to score on his Champions League return for @ManUtd.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a trip to West Ham United on Sunday.

