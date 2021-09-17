Gary Neville opens up on Liverpool FC’s Premier League title chances

Gary Neville believes that Liverpool FC may have slipped under the radar in the Premier League title race this season.

The Reds are looking to try and wrestle the Premier League trophy back from Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s side claimed the title last term ahead of Manchester United and the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool FC ended up in third place in the table last term after struggling to find consistent form in the top flight in the first half of the campaign.

The Merseyside outfit were relatively quiet in the summer transfer window, as they decided to only bring in defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Instead, the Reds focused on tying a number of their key players down to new contracts, with the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Alisson Becker all penning extensions at Anfield.

Liverpool FC produced a solid performance as they claimed a 3-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon to leave them joint top of the table after four games.

Their win over the Whites followed victories against Norwich and Burnley, and a 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC before the international break.

And former Manchester United star Neville feels that the Reds, who are unbeaten and level on points with leaders Manchester United, have slipped somewhat under the radar in the Premier League this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said: “Everyone is talking about Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, Manchester City being champions and Chelsea signing Romelu Lukaku, so everything has been away from Liverpool with people questioning if this team is over the hill or past their best.

“But this was a really good performance [against Leeds], they did everything they were asked to do.”

Reflecting on Liverpool FC’s performance in midfield against Leeds, Neville added: “That Liverpool midfield wasn’t perhaps the most athletic or mobile – he could have played Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Naby Keita to match Leeds up. But it was all about composure.

“It reminded me of the way Paul Scholes played at Anfield. There would be a frantic spell in the game and all of sudden there would be a small guy in the middle of the pitch who would get his foot on it and there would be calm and peace. Michael Carrick could do the same. And Thiago did the same today.

“Today was an example of what he has been signed to do. When it’s frantic and desperate, put your foot on the ball and play the pass that opens the game. He did that.”

Liverpool FC, who won the title in the 2019-20 campaign, will host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

