Harry Redknapp previews Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Redknapp believes that the result of Sunday’s north London derby will depend on whether Arsenal are able to “raise their game” against Tottenham Hotspur.

The two bitter local rivals are preparing to go head-to-head in the first north London derby of the season at The Emirates, with both teams having struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal have made it back to back wins in the Premier League heading into this game, having beaten Norwich City and Burnley by a 1-0 scoreline after a disastrous start in which they lost their opening three games of the season.

Spurs, meanwhile, are aiming to avoid a third successive defeat in the Premier League after they were beaten 3-0 by both Crystal Palace and Chelsea FC in their most recent outings.

Former Tottenham manager Redknapp is under no doubt that Spurs have the strong squad at their disposal, and he feels that the result on Sunday is likely to come down to how much Arsenal are able to step their game up.

“In my mind, the north London derby is an opportunity for Tottenham to show why they should be challenging for the top four,” Redknapp told The Sun.

“Nuno [Espirito Santo] mentioned injury problems, but having [Harry] Kane, Son [Heung-min] and Alli in your forward line, you should be cementing your place in those Champions League spots.

“The Arsenal back line will be looking at them ahead of [Sunday’s] game and wondering how they’ll cope, because it’s been hard work for them at times this season.

“A lot of it will come down to whether the Gunners can raise their game, because there’s no doubt Tottenham have a much better squad.”

Arsenal certainly have had no trouble in finding the net in this fixture in the past. The Gunners have scored at least once in each of their last 22 Premier League home games against their bitter local rivals.

Redknapp added: “For me, the north London derby is always the best, it was a real blood and thunder game, your whole week revolved around it.

“I will always remember Danny Rose lashing in a 30-yard volley in a 2-1 win over the Gunners in 2010 for his first ever Spurs goal.

“Derby days are alway tight and you never know what could happen [on Sunday].”

