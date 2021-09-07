‘He’s going to be a problem’: Rio Ferdinand opens up about midfielder at Leeds United

Rio Ferdinand reckons that Daniel James will end up being a great signing for Leeds United

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Tuesday 7 September 2021, 23:00 UK
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand believes that Daniel James will turn out to be a great signing for Leeds United and he is tipping the midfielder to cause “problems” for opponents in the Premier League this season.

The Wales international secured a transfer to Elland Road from Old Trafford this summer after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements at Manchester United by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 23-year-old, who started two of Manchester United’s three games in the Premier League this season, will now be hoping to push on and continue his development at Leeds United.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand is a keen admirer of James and he is tipping the Welsh midfielder to end up being a top signing for the West Yorkshire side.

Speaking in a recent interview, ex-England international Ferdinand said: “They’ve been on him for ages, they’ve wanted this boy for time.

“Listen, Dan James, I don’t think he’s Man United standard, but he’s definitely Premier League standard and the way Leeds play, he’s going to be a problem for a few teams.

“The kid in that team it will be getting the ball and getting forward quick, and that suits his game. When you have to break down two banks of four like Man United that doesn’t suit James’ game, he likes space. But yeah, Leeds United for Dan James will be a fantastic move for both parties.”

Leeds United will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Liverpool FC at Elland Road.

