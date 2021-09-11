Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Leeds United v Liverpool FC

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to claim a comfortable 2-0 victory away to Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds head into the game looking to bounce back from having dropped points in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC at Anfield before the international break.

Liverpool FC are looking to establish themselves as one of the main challengers for the Premier League title this season and they will be keen to return to winning ways at Elland Road.

Leeds United have failed to notch up a victory in their opening three games and have taken two points from a possible nine so far this season.

However, despite the Whites playing in front of their home crowd, Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to coast to a comfortable win at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Leeds have had a slow start so far, but I expect them to come good.

“I think this is a tough one for them and Liverpool will be a big test.

“I think Liverpool will get the result on the road in this one.”

Liverpool FC will begin their Champions League group-stage campaign with a home clash against Serie A side AC Milan on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip