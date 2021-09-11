Paul Merson states his prediction for Leeds United v Liverpool FC

Paul Merson is backing Liverpool FC to claim a 3-1 victory over Leeds United in their Premier League clash at Elland Road on Sunday.

The Reds head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the English top flight after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea FC at Anfield before the international break.

Liverpool FC are aiming to be one of the main challengers for the Premier League title this season and they will be keen to get back to winning ways against the Whites this weekend.

Leeds United, meanwhile, are yet to win a game in the Premier League this term and have picked up two points from their first three games so far.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson feels that the visitors will have too much for Marcelo Bielsa’s men on Sunday and he is tipping the Merseysiders to claim all three points.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Given how Leeds approach their football and open the game up, I don’t see how they can live with Liverpool, to be honest.

“They were very disappointing against Burnley and struggled for most of the game. They were fortunate not to lose that game, and I don’t think they’ll have much luck this weekend.

“Liverpool were very good against Chelsea at times. They go man-to-man and their forwards are much better than their counterparts at Leeds.

“I don’t see anything other than a Liverpool victory on Sunday.”

Liverpool FC will kick off their Champions League group-stage campaign with a home clash against AC Milan on Wednesday night.

