Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Leeds United v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to return to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Leeds United on Sunday.

The Reds head into the game looking to bounce back from having dropped points in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC at Anfield before the international break.

Liverpool FC are aiming to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for the Premier League title this season and they will be keen to claim the three points when they make the trip to Elland Road on Sunday.

Leeds United, meanwhile, started the weekend in 15th place in the Premier League table after having taken two points from their opening three games in the English top flight.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen believes that Liverpool FC will have too much for the home side on Sunday and he is backing Jurgen Klopp’s men to take all three points.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Last season’s great entertainers, Leeds, welcome Liverpool to Elland Road in what looks like a cracking contest on paper.

“[Marcelo] Bielsa’s men will no doubt be full of energy, meaning Liverpool may have to be patient early on. It’s great to watch Leeds, and when their game-plan comes off, it must be applauded.

“That said, they could play into Liverpool’s hands here. Come at the Reds and they have all the tools to take you apart.

“This is one game where I can definitely see goals, and I think it’ll be the Reds that take the points back to Merseyside.”

Liverpool FC will kick off their Champions League group-stage campaign on Wednesday night with a home clash against AC Milan.

