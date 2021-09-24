Paul Merson explains his prediction for Leeds United v West Ham United

Paul Merson is tipping West Ham United to claim a 3-1 victory away to Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

West Ham head into their trip to Yorkshire buoyed by their impressive 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the League Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Leeds, meanwhile, also booked their spot in the fourth round of the cup competition thanks to a penalty shootout win over Fulham on Tuesday.

The Whites are looking to kick-start their season, with Marcelo Bielsa’s men having not won a game in the top flight so far this term.

Leeds have lost two and drawn three of their opening five games to leave them with three points and perched just above the relegation zone heading into Saturday’s clash.

West Ham United are aiming to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League following their 2-1 defeat by Manchester United in east London last weekend.

The Hammers, who are eighth and without a win in their last three top-flight outings, will be eager to return to winning ways – and former Arsenal star Merson feels that the east London side will have too much for the Whites at Elland Road this weekend.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “If you watch Leeds United now, you’ll realise that teams are changing their players for the game and setting up accordingly to neutralise them – it’s a trend that has caught on in the Premier League.

“I think West Ham can win this game and if Michail Antonio plays, I don’t see how Leeds can live with his threat.

“Leeds probably won’t have the season they had last time around and have not started well. Liverpool could have scored seven past them two weeks ago, indicating that they are vulnerable at the back.

“West Ham aren’t in the same league as Liverpool, but they can hurt Leeds and should win this game, especially if Antonio returns to the side.”

Leeds United have the recent historical advantage in this fixture. The Whites have won 11 of the last 20 clashes between the two sides in all competitions, compared to West Ham United’s four and five draws.

