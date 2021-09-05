Liverpool FC, Manchester United, Chelsea FC and Manchester City are all keeping tabs on West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, according to a report.

90min is claiming that the England midfielder is fully focused on the season ahead with the Hammers, but he is also expecting it to be his last campaign with the east London side.

According to the article, Liverpool FC, both Manchester clubs and Chelsea FC have all made it clear that they are interested in signing the midfielder next year.

Rice has been in excellent form for West Ham United lately and he also enjoyed a solid campaign for England at Euro 2020.

The defensive midfielder has made one assist in three Premier League games for West Ham so far this season, and he netted two goals and made one assist in 32 top-flight matches last term.

According to the story, Chelsea FC had previously been leading the race for Rice’s signature, but he is now just as likely to move to one of the clubs in the North West than stay in London.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip