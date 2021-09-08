Liverpool FC are exploring a potential deal to sign midfielder Carlos Soler from Valencia, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish outlet Fichajes is claiming that Liverpool FC are one of the clubs interested in signing the 24-year-old midfielder as the speculation about his future at Valencia continues.

Soler has already been in good form for Valencia this season, with the 24-year-old having scored three goals in three La Liga games for his club.

According to the story, Jurgen Klopp has earmarked Soler as a potential candidate to replace Georginio Wijnaldum in the heart of the Reds’ midfielder after the Dutchman’s move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Soler’s current contract with Valencia is due to expire in the summer of 2023, meaning that he may be available for a cut-price fee next summer when he has just a year left on his current deal.

According to the story, however, Valencia will not be keen to lose one of their star players easily.

Soler scored 11 goals and made eight assists in 32 La Liga games for Valencia last season.

