Gary Neville makes point about Liverpool FC’s title hopes

Gary Neville believes that Liverpool FC have already proven that they are going to be one of the main contenders for the Premier League title this season.

The Reds are looking to establish themselves as one of the main title challengers this term as they aim to wrestle the Premier League trophy back from Manchester City.

Liverpool FC have made a solid start to the new campaign and they have taken 10 points from their opening four games to leave them joint-top of the Premier League table along with Manchester United and Chelsea FC.

The Merseysiders claimed a 3-0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane.

Former Manchester United star Neville reckons that the Premier League title race is going to involve multiple teams this season and has warned that Liverpool FC cannot be discounted.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said: “A brilliant Premier League and I’m looking forward to what’s going to come in the next few months. We just have to let it develop.

“Obviously everyone is looking to predict the champions earlier – Manchester United? Chelsea? City? – but Liverpool are really in it. They really are in it.”

Liverpool FC are set to kick off their Champions League group-stage campaign when they take on AC Milan at Anfield on Wednesday night.

