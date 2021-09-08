Liverpool FC are planning a move to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next year, according to reports.

The Daily Star, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that the 18-year-old England international is now Liverpool FC’s top target for the summer transfer window in 2022.

According to the report, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to make a “statement signing” and Bellingham fits the bill for the Merseyside outfit.

Bellingham has already scored one goal and made one assist in three Bundesliga games so far this season and he has been earning rave reviews for his performances for the German club.

According to the story, Liverpool FC could face competition for his signature from the likes of Manchester United as they aim to land the top target next summer.

Bellingham initially signed for Dortmund from Birmingham City for a fee of around £25, but his value has undoubtedly risen since the transfer to Germany.

The article concludes by claiming that Bellingham could end up commanding a fee of more than the £75m they shelled out to sign Virgil van Dijk back in 2017.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are preparing for their trip to Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip