Jamie Carragher delighted by ‘frightening’ Liverpool FC star’s displays

Jamie Carragher has been thrilled by Mohamed Salah’s recent “frightening” form for Liverpool FC following the Egypt international’s electric start to the new season.

The 29-year-old forward has wasted no time in kicking off his goal-scoring exploits this season and he netted in his last six appearances for the Reds.

Salah has netted seven goals in his last six games for the Reds, and has scored eight goals and made two assists in all competitions so far this term.

He scored twice in Liverpool FC’s 5-1 thrashing of FC Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday night to take him closer to Steven Gerrard’s record tally of 41 goals in Europe for the Reds.

And Liverpool FC legend Carragher has admitted that he has been extremely impressed by what he has seen from Salah so far this season following his blistering start.

Speaking to CBS Sports, as quoted by Metro, Carragher said: “Mo Salah, I mean we know how great of a goalscorer he is, but the form he is in is frightening at the minute.

“Sadio Mane, at times, has blown a little bit hot and cold, so it’s really nice for him to get back on the score-sheet.

“But Salah, I think he’s very close to breaking Steven Gerrard’s record in Europe. I think that will be broken in the next couple of games, you would imagine.”

Liverpool FC will be keen to secure the future of Salah following his excellent start to the new season.

The Egypt international has been one of Liverpool FC’s most consistent performers in front of goal since his move to the club from AS Roma back in 2017, and his current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Speaking earlier this month, former Liverpool FC star Peter Crouch urged the Reds to make signing Salah to a new deal their top priority.

“The priority is making sure he [Salah] agrees a new contract,” Crouch wrote in the Daily Mail. “He is the best signing they could make. Everybody else is done and he is the biggest hitter.

“I am biased, of course, but strikers are worth the money. Salah wins games.

“The best thing he can do is sign a five-year deal, secure himself for life and become a club legend.”

Liverpool FC are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they host defending champions Manchester City at Anfield.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip