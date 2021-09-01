Jamie Carragher rates Liverpool FC’s summer transfer window

Jamie Carragher has insisted that he is “not worried” about Liverpool FC’s lack of signings in the summer transfer window.

The Reds endured a relatively quiet summer in terms of inbound transfers, with the Reds having only brought in defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig at the start of the window.

Liverpool FC were linked with a number of other potential signings as the transfer window progressed, but no other new faces arrived at Anfield before Tuesday night’s deadline.

The Merseyside outfit have seen some of their close rivals strengthen their squads in attack this summer, with Chelsea FC having signed Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United having landed Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Former Liverpool FC star Carragher insists that he is not concerned by the Reds’ transfer business as he knows that the club have less resources at their disposal for new signings as things stand.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher replied when asked about Liverpool FC’s lack of signings: “I’m not worried about it, Liverpool’s owners don’t have the same level of income as Manchester City and Manchester United do.

“Liverpool have had a model since FSG have come in and it’s worked spectacularly.

“They’re seen as one of the best operators in the transfer market and what Liverpool don’t do is make stupid decisions and do silly things in the transfer market that maybe they did when I was a player.

“Everyone was screaming at Liverpool that they had to do something at centre back in January but the one they wanted wasn’t there.

“When the one they wanted became available they got him. When you see what Chelsea are doing bringing in Lukaku, it’s a fantastic signing, but Liverpool wouldn’t pay that money for a 28-year-old striker, they wouldn’t have gone in for Harry Kane, they wouldn’t have brought a Ronaldo type at 36, they don’t do that.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Leeds United away from home on Sunday 12 September.

