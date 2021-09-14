Jamie Carragher has admitted that he sometimes “feels sorry” for Mohamed Salah because he thinks he doesn’t always get the credit he deserves for his performances at Liverpool FC.

Salah quickly became one of Liverpool FC’s most important players after signing for the Merseyside outfit from AS Roma back in June 2017.

The Egypt international is widely considered to be one of European football’s top attacking talents, and he has already scored three goals and made two assists in four Premier League games this term.

Last season, the 29-year-old netted 22 goals and made five assists in the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp’s men finished in third place in the table.

Liverpool FC legend Carragher reckons that Salah’s performances and impact sometimes go under the radar despite his fine form for the Reds in recent seasons.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Monday night, Carragher said: “He is massively important and sometimes I feel sorry for Mo Salah because I think he goes under the radar in terms of Liverpool.

“When people talk about Liverpool winning the league, they always go back to Liverpool signing Alisson and Virgil Van Dijk. Mo Salah came in six months before [Van Dijk].

“It is the three of them but everyone mentions that it was the goalkeeper and the centre-back that took Liverpool to this next level. Mo Salah is a huge part of that.

“We should not forget as well that Salah plays from the right. Yes, he is a wide forward but he does not play through the centre. He is Johnny on the spot.

“If he goes a few games without a goal you just think there is one coming because it is Mo Salah. That is just how it is.”

Liverpool FC are in Champions League action on Wednesday night when they take on host Italian side AC Milan at Anfield in their group-stage opener.

