Jamie Carragher makes prediction about Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool FC future

Jamie Carragher is backing Mohamed Salah to sign a new long-term contract with Liverpool FC in the near future.

The Reds endured a quiet transfer window in terms of inbound signings, with Liverpool FC having only brought in defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig early in the summer.

However, Liverpool FC have been slowly getting their current players to commit to new deals at Anfield, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, and Fabinho all having penned new contracts lately.

Salah’s current contract at Anfield is due to expire in the summer of 2023, and the Reds are likely to be keen to get the Egypt international to extend his deal.

Former Liverpool FC star Carragher is expecting Salah to be the next major player to commit to a new contract at Anfield in the coming weeks.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Carragher said: “It’s not just about Jordan Henderson today, it’s about the group of players who have signed long-term contracts.

“I think Liverpool have some of the best players in the world, with Alisson signing a six-year deal and Virgil van Djik. I think Mohamed Salah will be the next one to sign.

“In years gone by, certainly when I was at the club, if we had players of that quality, they would be going to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“We’ve lost so many players over the years, but the club this year hasn’t spent much in the transfer market.

“We’ve brought Konate in for £36m, and we’ve certainly recouped that through the sales.

“I think the money and expenditure this pre-season was going to go on new contracts, so that those players can stay at Liverpool for the rest of their careers.

“Jordan’s the next one and follows Andy Robertson, Fabinho also and I expect Salah to do so.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action after the international break with a trip to Leeds United on Sunday 12 September.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip