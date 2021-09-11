‘Definitely’: John Barnes rates Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC’s title chances

John Barnes believes that Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC and Manchester City are the three main teams competing for the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool FC are looking to try and wrestle the Premier League trophy back from Manchester City after they finished in third place in the table last term.

The Reds signed Ibrahima Konate in the summer transfer window and tied a number of their first-team players down to new contracts.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are looking to win the title for the first time since 2017, and they brought in both Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez on loan in the summer transfer window.

Manchester City are looking to defend their crown after they won the title by finishing 12 points clear of Manchester United last term.

Former Liverpool FC star Barnes believes that the title race is set to come down to a shootout between the three clubs this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Barnes said: “Chelsea definitely have enough to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

“They needed a focal point up front to bring people into play and hold the ball up, which they’ve now done with signing Romelu Lukaku.

“Timo Werner can really benefit from Lukaku especially when he’s playing in one of the wide positions.

“They’ve got a great manager who they really respect, and I think Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea are the favourites.

“Interestingly, Manchester City getting Grealish doesn’t improve them that much. They have a few players already who practically the same in Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden. They really need a centre-forward which they didn’t get.

“Chelsea and Liverpool are closer to Manchester City now, simply because they didn’t get Harry Kane.”

Liverpool FC will take on Leeds United at Elland Road in their next Premier League clash on Sunday.

