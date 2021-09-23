Ray Parlour tips Liverpool FC star to out-score Cristiano Ronaldo

Ray Parlour reckons that Liverpool FC’s Mohamed Salah will end up scoring more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo this season – because he doesn’t think the Portuguese attacker will play every game for Manchester United.

Ronaldo has wasted no time in settling into life back at Manchester United following his return to the club from Juventus last month.

The 36-year-old has already netted three times in two Premier League games and also opened his Champions League account for the season when he scored in the 2-1 loss to Young Boys last week.

Salah has also started the season strongly for Liverpool FC, with the Egypt international having scored four goals and made two assists in five Premier League games for the Reds so far this term.

The Liverpool FC star has scored in each of his last four appearances for the Reds and he will be aiming to be one of the main contenders for the Premier League golden boot this season.

Former Arsenal midfielder Parlour reckons that Salah is likely to finish ahead of Ronaldo in the goal-scoring charts because the Manchester United forward is not likely to be able to play as regularly due to his age.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Parlour said: “Who will score more goals this season? Good question. I think Salah might score a few more goals than Ronaldo.

“The only reason is that I don’t think he [Ronaldo] can play [every game]. If he does play every game, it would be an amazing achievement for a 36-year-old.

“But I think you’ve just got to manage him a little bit more than Salah. Salah, if he’s fit, he’s playing.”

Parlour went on to underline the importance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being sensible with his use of Ronaldo this season.

“It’s just the recovery time,” he continued.

“The thing Ole has got to do with Ronaldo is get him out there for the first hour, do the business, get a goal, do whatever you got to do for the first hour and then we take you off. Rest him for the last half an hour if possible.

“Is he better to come off the bench or start the game? He’s got to start the game for me.

“I think the most important thing for Liverpool with Salah is to get him to sign a new contract. That’s what Liverpool have to do.”

Ronaldo will be expecting to feature when Manchester United take on Aston Villa on Saturday lunchtime at Old Trafford.

Liverpool FC are in Premier League action later in the day when they travel to take on newly-promoted Brentford.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip