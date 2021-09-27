Garth Crooks described Jordan Henderson as an “exceptional professional” following his performance in Liverpool FC’s thrilling 3-3 draw at Brentford on Saturday.

The 31-year-old played the full 90 minutes at the Brentford Community Stadium as the home side battled back to earn a point against the Merseysiders in west London.

Henderson set up Diogo Jota for Liverpool FC’s opener before goals from Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones put Jurgen Klopp’s men 3-2 up.

However, Yoane Wissa ended up netting a dramatic equaliser for the home side in the 82nd minute to hand Brentford their ninth Premier League point of the season.

Henderson produced a solid display in the middle of the park for the Reds in what was a thrilling game for spectators on Saturday night.

The England international has started four of Liverpool FC’s six games in the Premier League so far this season since he signed a new four-year contract with the Reds back in August.

And former Spurs star Crooks feels that Henderson continues to show just what a top-quality professional he is with his recent displays for the Reds.

Picking Henderson in his team of the week, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column: “Liverpool’s draw at Brentford was an extraordinary game to watch and yet I was struggling to find a player to select for my team. The match was littered with mistakes and moments of occasional brilliance.

“I refuse to select defenders who concede three goals at home or away and strikers who miss more chances than they score – although I have to make an exception for Salah – which leaves me with Jordan Henderson.

“Liverpool keep trying to write this lad off but when the Merseysiders hit the buffers, and they did against Brentford, Henderson is the one player they can depend on to see them through the crisis. An exceptional professional.”

Henderson scored one goal and made one assist in 21 Premier League games for Liverpool FC last season as they finished third in the table.

Next up for the Reds is a trip to FC Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

