Jurgen Klopp salutes ‘top-class’ Liverpool FC star after 5-1 win at FC Porto

Jurgen Klopp reserved special praise for Curtis Jones after the midfielder produced a fine performance in Liverpool FC’s 5-1 victory over FC Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old midfielder was in fine form for the Reds in Portugal as he helped the Merseyside outfit claim an important win in their bid to make it to the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both scored twice for the Merseyside outfit, with Sadio Mane also finding the net for Klopp’s men as the Reds wrapped up a dominant win away from home to take maximum points from their first two group games.

Jones was in superb form throughout the game, and he notched up assists for both Salah and Firmino in Portugal on his fifth appearance of the season in all competitions for the Reds.

And Klopp was quick to single out the young midfielder for praise after he was deployed alongside Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in Liverpool FC’s midfield on Tuesday night.

Asked about Jones’ performance at his post-match news conference, Klopp replied: “Curtis played a good game.

“He had some problems a little bit with the stomach before the game – they told me I need to keep an eye on him but I told him after the game whatever it is, keep it because it was really a good game.

“He played a really good game, he was everywhere, he was involved in everything. Set up the first goal with a surprising finish, goalie cannot save it.

“In a lot of other situations he was really there – maybe not as spectacular as the offensive stuff, but defensively he played a top-class game.

“He defended really well, pressed from the blind side, a lot of things I liked a lot about his performance tonight. So, let’s keep going, Curtis, it was not bad tonight.”

Jones has scored one goal and made two assists in five games in all competitions for the Reds so far this season. Last season, the midfielder scored one goal and made two assists in 24 Premier League games in total.

He has only made two Premier League appearances so far, and he will be hoping to be involved when Liverpool FC host Manchester City in the top flight at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Reflecting on the performance as a whole, Klopp added: “From a specific moment on we played really good football. We didn’t use our big chances, we used two half-chances to score, to be 2-0 up.

“But we had really good football moments, we played good against a side who were fighting obviously for some parts of the game because they lost a centre-half after, or in, the Atletico game and the other centre-half today after warming up. We know best that things like this are not helpful and when you play then against us it’s even worse.

“So, we used that. But we played, really, some good football and scored nice goals, but had even better chances. So, it’s all good for tonight.”

