Michael Owen believes that it’s “about time” Curtis Jones was given the chance to prove himself on a regular basis in the Liverpool FC team.

The 20-year-old earned lots of praise for his performance on Tuesday night as he notched up two assists in Liverpool FC’s 5-1 victory at FC Porto in the Champions League.

Jones was deployed alongside Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in Liverpool FC’s midfield in Portugal as Jurgen Klopp’s men ran riot to claim their second Champions League win of the season.

The English youngster has had to be patient for playing time this season, with the midfielder having only started one of Liverpool FC’s six games in the Premier League so far.

Jones scored Liverpool FC’s third goal in their 3-3 draw with Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend as he made his first start of the season in the top flight – and he followed up that display with another sparkling performance on Tuesday night.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen has now declared that he’d love to see Jones given a chance to establish himself as a regular in the starting line-up at Anfield.

Asked if Jones could challenge the likes of Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara for a regular starting spot in the Liverpool FC team, Owen told BT Sport: “A hundred per cent – but you’d say before Harvey Elliott got injured he was the man wearing that shirt. It’s taken one or two injuries.

“But as Jordan Henderson mentioned he’s always been in and around played here and there. It’s about time for his sake of his career that he has a long run in the team.

“Maybe the unfortunate situation with a couple of injuries is going to help along that way and when you get that chance you’ve got to do exactly what he did tonight and had a hand in four of the five goals.”

Jones also earned praise from fellow midfielder Fabinho for his performance during Tuesday’s game. The Brazilian said: “He’s a really good player. He needed this, to play every three days, it’s important for him for his rhythm.

“Physically, he’s really good and then with the ball, we know if we give the ball to him he will turn, he will create something special because he’s a really talented player.

“So, I’m happy for him with his performance and I hope he will keep playing well like this.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC skipper Jordan Henderson also praised Jones for his recent performances.

“Curtis has been fantastic I know on paper he’s so young but I feel he’s been around the first team for a few years,” said Henderson after Tuesday’s win.

“He’s settled in well, matured well and we’re starting to see what a good player he is over the last few weeks.

“He had to be a little bit patient at the start of the season but he’s come in done fantastically well and you can see he’s got all the attributes to be a top player.”

As well as scoring one goal and making two assists in 24 Premier League games last season, Jones also netted once and set up two goals in five Champions League games last term.

Liverpool FC will now switch their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their home clash against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

