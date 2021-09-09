Emile Heskey issues warning to Liverpool FC about Man United and other rivals

Emile Heskey believes that Liverpool FC do not have the same level of strength in depth when compared to title rivals such as Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Manchester City.

The Reds endured something of a quiet summer transfer window, as they ended up only bringing in defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Liverpool FC were linked with a host of other players but Jurgen Klopp instead opted to focus on tying some of his key first-team players down to new long-term contracts during the summer months.

The Merseyside outfit are aiming to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished in third place in the table last term.

However, although former England star Heskey believes that Liverpool FC’s starting 11 is up there with the best in the Premier League, he is concerned that they do not have the squad depth to challenge for the title.

Speaking in an interview with bookmakers.co.uk, Heskey said: “In terms of the actual team then yes, I think Liverpool can compete, but in terms of the squad depth, probably not.

“It’s tough to bring players in if you’re not going to get rid of players too, that is key to a lot of squads. It’s not always about who you want to come in, it’s who you’re trying to get out before you can bring your targets in.

“When we’re talking about squad depth, we mean who the manager can look to on his bench to come into a game.”

Heskey went on to explain that he believes that the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea FC and Manchester City all have greater squad depth than the Reds.

He continued: “Manchester United have a good bench, Chelsea too, and Man City are Man City. All of their squad depths are deeper than Liverpool’s.

“But when you’re looking at the best starting elevens, Liverpool’s is right up there with the best of them.

“Don’t get me wrong, Liverpool have done really well to keep hold of most of their key players and a lot of clubs are now investing more money into their medical departments to try and keep everybody fit, but that’s never going to be the case. Players will always pick up knocks and niggles.

“Let’s say [Mohamed] Salah and [Sadio] Mane aren’t available, then what? You can possibly do without one of them, but Liverpool rely on both of them so heavily that if two of them are out you’d have to worry.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday when the travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United.

