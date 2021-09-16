Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool FC’s transfer plans for January

Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool FC are unlikely to make any major signings in the January transfer window

Thursday 16 September 2021, 06:30 UK
Fabrizio Romano
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (Photo: Fabrizio Romano / YouTube)

Liverpool FC are unlikely to make any new signings in the January transfer window unless they suffer disruptive injuries, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds endured a relatively quiet summer transfer window, with defender Ibrahima Konate the only player to move to Anfield from RB Leipzig early on.

Liverpool FC instead focused on tying a number of their high-profile players down to new long-term contracts, with the likes of Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Jordan Henderson all penning fresh deals.

According to Italian journalist Romano, getting Mohamed Salah to sign a new deal with the Reds will be their next priority in the short term.

And Romano feels that the Merseyside outfit are unlikely to be very busy this January unless they need to bring in cover for injured players.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “It was important for them to tie down new contracts, and Mo Salah will be one of the topics, but for Liverpool, they don’t like to do panic buys.

“Last January they had to do it because of injuries.

“This January they hope not to do anything, but if they need to, they will.”

Liverpool FC – who are joint top of the table along with Manchester United and Chelsea FC – are back in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield.

Romelu Lukaku (Photo: Puma)
BBC Sport pundit declares Chelsea FC have gone to 'new level' after 1-0 win over Zenit
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel sends frank message to Ben Chilwell about his situation at Chelsea FC
Paul Scholes
'This is brilliant': Paul Scholes raves about Man United star during 2-1 loss to Young Boys
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker sends message to Cristiano Ronaldo during Man United's 2-1 loss to Young Boys
Rio Ferdinand
'He's got to': Rio Ferdinand sends stark warning to Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
