Rio Ferdinand believes that Raphael Varane will be “up there” with Virgil van Dijk as one of the best defenders in world football in terms of the impact he will make at Manchester United.

The France international is settling into life at Old Trafford after the Red Devils secured a deal to bring him to Old Trafford from Real Madrid in the summer.

Varane, 28, will now be hoping to help Manchester United stabilise things at the back as they bid to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The defender has made one assist in one Premier League appearance for Manchester United so far this season and he will be looking to establish a strong partnership with Harry Maguire at the back for the Red Devils.

Van Dijk has been one of Liverpool FC’s key players since he signed for the Reds from Southampton in the January 2018 transfer window.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand believes that Varane is firmly in the mix as one of the world’s top defenders alongside Liverpool FC star Van Dijk.

Speaking on his FIVE podcast, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Ferdinand said: “When he’s fit, over the last couple of years he’s [Van Dijk] been the go-to guy.

“He had the biggest impact on a team, certainly in terms of centre-backs, over probably the last three years.

“Varane I would say is up there. Him and Varane, [Sergio] Ramos in previous years, as well, they have been the top boys. It’s that consistency and the ability to win.

“Varane is unrivalled alongside Ramos in terms of winning, but with the way his form has been over the last three years, Van Dijk has been immense, man, he’s been crazy.”

Manchester United will host Newcastle United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.

