Gary Lineker sends message to two Liverpool FC stars during 3-0 win at Leeds United

Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool FC sealed a 3-0 victory at Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

Salah fired the visitors into the lead in the 20th minute at Elland Road when he tapped home Alexander-Arnold’s low cross.

Fabinho then made it 2-0 to the Merseysiders in the 50th minute when he fired home from close range following a corner, and Sadio Mane made it 3-0 when he slotted home in stoppage time.

The game was somewhat marred by a serious injury to young midfielder Harvey Elliott, who was carried off on a stretcher in the second half after a sliding challenge from Pascal Struijk, who was shown a straight red card.

The win lifted Liverpool FC into third place in the table and level on points with leaders Manchester United and second-placed Chelsea FC.

Posting after Salah fired Liverpool FC ahead, Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Yet another goal for @MoSalah. Yet another assist for @TrentAA. 2 genuinely world class footballers.”

After Elliott suffered his injury, Lineker added in a separate tweet: “Hope this is not as serious an injury to Harvey Elliott as it appears. Didn’t look a bad challenge or a red card in normal speed, but without replays it’s hard to be sure. Just a freak accident, I reckon.”

Liverpool FC are in Champions League action on Wednesday night when they host AC Milan at Anfield.

