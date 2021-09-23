Steve McManaman makes prediction about Erling Haaland, Liverpool FC and Real Madrid

Steve McManaman thinks that Liverpool FC will not be in the race to sign Erling Haaland next summer – and is tipping the Norwegian attacker to end up at Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old Norway international has seen his stock rise impressively in recent months following his excellent form for Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland scored 27 goals and made six assists in 28 Bundesliga games for Dortmund last season, and he has already scored seven times and made three assists in the German top flight this term.

The forward was linked with a move away from Dortmund in the summer transfer window, with Chelsea FC having been touted as a possible destination for the talented attacker. However, a move to south west London did not materialise as Chelsea FC brought in Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

With Haaland in such good form, it is highly likely that he will be strongly linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund next year.

Liverpool FC and Real Madrid could be two clubs potentially interested in landing the forward should he be available for transfer – but McManaman feels that the Spanish club are the much more likely destination for Haaland.

Speaking in an interview with Horseracing.net, McManaman said: “Do I believe Liverpool will be in the race to sign Erling Haaland next summer? No.

“I really believe there’s a possibility he will head to Real Madrid and I think the player personally fancies Real Madrid and the lifestyle that comes with playing for them.

“I don’t think the transfer fee is the reason that Liverpool won’t be in the market for Erling.

“I believe it’s all the other variables that come with signing a player of his calibre.

“He would command a big wage and once you pay one player a huge amount of money, then all the other players are going to want the same.

“[His agent] Mino Raiola would want a tonne of money for not only Haaland but for himself too and I don’t think Liverpool would want any part in that.”

As well as impressing on a domestic stage last season, Haaland also netted 10 goals and made two assists in eight Champions League games for Dortmund last term.

