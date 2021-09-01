Erling Haaland has admitted that he is a keen admirer of Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk, describing him as “the best” defender around.

Van Dijk is widely considered to be one of the best defenders in world football and he was preparing to go head to head with Haaland when Norway took on the Netherlands in their World Cup qualifier on Wednesday night.

Haaland, meanwhile, is one of the hottest prospects in European football and he was linked with a possible move to the Premier League from Borussia Dortmund in the summer months, although a transfer didn’t materialise in the end.

The Norway international was quizzed about Van Dijk ahead of Wednesday night’s game and he admitted that he is a big fan of the Liverpool FC star.

Asked for his views on Van Dijk before the game, Haaland said: “I do not really fear anyone, I think he is the best defender.

“I think quite a few others in the room agree with me on that. He is fast, strong and ‘bad’ smart, and there are three important things you must have.

“I have played against him twice, I have said that he is the best I have met. He is a good player, so we have to try to play around him.”

Haaland has been in sensational form for Borussia Dortmund recently, with the 21-year-old having already netted three goals and made two assists in three Bundesliga games this season.

Liverpool FC will travel to Leeds United in the Premier League on 12 September in their next game.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip