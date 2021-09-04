Glen Johnson predicts where Liverpool FC are going to finish this season

Glen Johnson doesn’t believe that Liverpool FC have what it takes to win the Premier League title this season.

The Reds are aiming to wrestle back the Premier League trophy from Manchester City this term after they ended up third in the table last season.

Liverpool FC endured something of a quiet summer transfer window, with Jurgen Klopp only opting to bring in defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig to strengthen his squad.

The Merseyside outfit have made a solid start to the new season, winning their opening two games before their 1-1 draw against Chelsea FC at Anfield last weekend.

However, former Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC star Johnson is not convinced that the Reds have the strength in depth needed to mount a serious Premier League title challenge this season.

Speaking in an interview with BonusCodeBets, Johnson said: “Liverpool don’t have the squad depth to challenge Manchester City and Chelsea this season.

“However, they’ve got a strong group of 15 or 16 players that can compete for the league, if they’re able to stay fit.

“Liverpool are two or three injuries away from damaging their team severely, whereas Manchester City’s second team could still make the top six.

“This kind of strength and depth can make all the difference when it comes to the later months in the season and the many fixtures that these players will have to play.

“Liverpool have the starting 11 and substitutes to challenge for the title, but they’re squad is quite thin otherwise.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they travel to take on Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

