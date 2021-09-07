Glen Johnson makes prediction about Liverpool FC after lack of signings

Glen Johnson is backing Liverpool FC to win trophies this season despite their lack of activity in the summer transfer window.

The Reds only moved to bring in defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig early in the summer window as Jurgen Klopp instead focused on tying some of his key players down to new long-term contracts.

Liverpool FC were linked with a host of potential signings in the summer transfer window but Konate ended up being their only major addition.

The Merseyside outfit are now looking to challenge the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea FC and Manchester United for the Premier League title this season.

Former Liverpool FC star Johnson insists that he was not surprised by the Reds’ lack of signings this summer and he is tipping them to challenge for the top honours regardless.

Speaking in an interview with bettingodds.com, Johnson said: “Yes, I can still see them winning silverware.

“It’s obvious that they’ve been quiet in the market but to be honest they’ve always been quiet.

“They’re not always the big spenders and we all know how they do their transfers, working with statistics and other forms of data. They’ll only buy players that suit all their criteria.

“I do wish that they had done more in the transfer market but it doesn’t surprise me that they didn’t.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to take on Leeds United at Elland Road.

