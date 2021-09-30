Jurgen Klopp explains the only way Liverpool FC can beat Man City

Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool FC team will need to produce a “complex and complete” performance if they want to beat Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds are preparing to welcome the Citizens to Anfield this weekend as they look to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League following their 3-3 draw with Brentford last time out.

Liverpool FC warmed up for their Premier League showdown with an impressive 5-1 victory away to FC Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday night – and they will now be hoping to step their game up to a similar level against Pep Guardiola’s defending champions.

The Merseyside outfit have been in excellent attacking form lately, with the Reds having scored 20 goals in all competitions in September.

Klopp now admits that he is relishing the challenge of coming up against Guardiola’s Manchester City side in front of Liverpool FC’s home fans on Sunday – but he has warned his players that they will have to produce a determined and resolute performance to have any chance of getting a positive result.

Asked what Liverpool FC’s current run of form and scoring 20 goals in September means ahead of Sunday’s showdown, Klopp told his post-match news conference on Tuesday night: “Unfortunately, it didn’t feel like that, but thank you for telling me! We conceded as well some or a few.

“We play against Man City, I don’t think now it makes too much sense to think too much about how many goals we can score against them. We need a complex and complete performance against them to have a chance only and that’s it.

“But I’m really looking forward to it, I’m looking forward to playing at home again after a while.

“We have to work hard, we had to work hard in all the games we had – tonight, last Saturday, which is only three days ago, it’s really tough.

“But now we have two days more to the City game, which will be helpful, and then we will be fresh again and then give it a go. That’s it.”

Manchester City will head into Sunday’s game on the back of their 2-0 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in the French capital on Tuesday night.

As things stand, Liverpool FC are a point ahead of the Citizens in the Premier League title race.

