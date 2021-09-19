Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on the “incredible” Ibrahima Konate after he made his Premier League debut for Liverpool FC in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Konate joined the Merseyside outfit from RB Leipzig at the start of the summer and he ended up being Liverpool FC’s only major signing in the transfer window.

The Frenchman sat out Liverpool FC’s opening four games in the Premier League, but he was handed his chance to impress on Saturday when he was named in the starting line-up for the visit of the Eagles to Merseyside.

The 22-year-old impressed in the heart of Liverpool FC’s defence alongside Virgil van Dijk as he helped the Reds to keep a clean sheet and secure a win which moved them to the top of the Premier League table.

At his post-match news conference at Anfield after the game, Klopp was asked whether Konate needed time to adapt to life in England, and the Reds boss replied: “Yes, definitely, that’s very important.

“I think we all saw what kind of potential the boy has – it’s incredible. Physicality, technique, game understanding, it’s all there, but when as a young boy you are already skilled like Ibou is then you rely sometimes on these skills and the Premier League teaches you harsh lessons.

“Today was a good example with Crystal Palace playing with first [Christian] Benteke and then [Odsonne] Edouard, [Wilfried] Zaha all the time cutting inside, [Jordan] Ayew around… these are proper strikers and he did really well.

“Of course, when you play your first game then maybe it is not so nice when you play in a completely new last line, but together with Virg [Van Dijk] and Millie [James Milner] on this side it worked really well – and Kostas [Tsimikas] played a top game as well.

“There is a lot more to come from him, he is still young and yes, of course, they all have had to adapt to the way we play and to the league as well, of course.

“It is a special league here. He is in a really good way and I am really happy about the process.”

Konate will be hoping to be involved once again when Liverpool FC travel to take on Norwich City in the League Cup third round on Tuesday night.

The young French defender scored one goal in 14 Bundesliga appearances for RB Leipzig last season before his transfer to Liverpool FC was confirmed on 29 May.

