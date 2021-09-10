Liverpool FC or Man United tipped to sign Erling Haaland next year

Glen Johnson believes that Erling Haaland will end up at either Liverpool FC or Manchester United next summer after Chelsea FC signed Romelu Lukaku this year.

The Borussia Dortmund starlet’s future has been a constant talking point in recent months following his incredible form for the German club in front of goal.

Haaland netted 27 goals in the Bundesliga last season and he has already scored three goals and made two assists in three games this term.

The 21-year-old is widely considered to be one of the hottest prospects in European football and his future is likely to be a talking point next summer.

Chelsea FC were credited with an interest in signing Haaland in the summer but they ended up bringing Lukaku back to the club from Inter Milan.

And former full-back Johnson reckons that Haaland is now more likely to end up at Manchester United or Liverpool FC next year.

Asked where he thinks Haaland will end up, Johnson told bettingodds.com/: “I would say either Liverpool or Manchester United.

“I would have initially said Chelsea but after what they’ve just spent on Romelu Lukaku, then I can’t really see that pair playing together, so that rules them out.

“Regarding Manchester City, if Kylian Mbappe is available next summer then I can actually see City and Real Madrid going head to head for him, so that’s why I don’t believe Haaland will end up at either of those sides too.”

Liverpool FC will travel to Leeds on Sunday, while Manchester United host Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

