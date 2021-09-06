Liverpool FC and Manchester United are two “strong candidates” to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish outlet Diario Madridista, as quoted by the Daily Express, is claiming that the Premier League duo are both in a strong position to be able to sign the Norway international next year.

Haaland, 21, was linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window but a switch failed to materialise as he ended up staying at the German club beyond the deadline.

Chelsea FC were credited with an interest in landing the highly-rated young forward but the Blues ended up signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan instead.

According to the same story, although both Liverpool FC and Manchester United could move for Haaland next year, they are likely to face fierce competition for his signature from the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Haaland has been in superb form for Dortmund recently and he scored 27 goals and made six assists in the Bundesliga last season.

This season, he has already netted three goals and made two assists in three games.

